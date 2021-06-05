Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Basketball

Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic In 2021 Offseason

Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Twin In Matching Daisy Dukes

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae share close-up selfies.
Instagram | Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 15 months, you're probably aware that Kourtney Kardashian is great friends with Addison Rae. In fact, the 42-year-old reality TV star and the TikTok sensation seem almost inseparable these days and they want everyone to know how close they are.

The duo demonstrated their tight bond by posing in matching outfits for a trio of snap added to Kourtney's Instagram feed on Saturday afternoon. 

The pics racked up more than 766,000 likes within the hour. Scroll through to see why! 

Gorgeous Besties

Giphy | Comments By Celebs

Photographed on a perfectly manicured lawn, Kourtney and Addison mirrored each other from head to toe. The besties twined in white crop tops and mildly distressed Daisy Dukes. They lounged tummy-down on the grass, showing off their matching Converse as they kicked up their feet.

"almost summer," Kourtney captioned the post, which reeled in 2,800 comments in the same time frame.

Followers seemed to be in complete agreement with the statement.

"When Kourtney and Addison are together we well know summer has began [sic]," gushed one person. 

"Hottttties! #Kaddison forever," was another fan reaction.

Practically Twins 

Summer vibes were in full swing on Addison's Instagram as well, as the TikToker-turned-musician updated her page with photos from the same shoot virtually at the same time. 

In a two-part series that snagged 897,000 likes in the first hour of posting, she and Kourtney faced the camera as they sat on the lawn, revealing they wore matching KOURT chokers on top of their coordinating outfits. 

"You know what this means," the "Obsession" singer wrote on Instagram.

However, fans seemed quite puzzled by the enigmatic caption. 

"Summer camp?" Addison's mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, ventured a guess.

"THIS MEANS #kaddison FOR LIFE!!!!" chimed in another user.

More Photos Of Kourtney & Addison Below!

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian snuggle on a bar terrace.
Instagram | Kourtney Kardashian

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Addison first unveiled the elaborate choker -- a clear token of her friendship with Kourtney -- in a post shared earlier today, wherein she teased "something new" coming to her cosmetics brand, Item Beauty. And, given how close she and the Poosh owner have gotten, it wouldn't be farfetched to picture that partnership transcending into business.

The two are regular features on each other's social media, with a video celebrating Addison's birthday on October 6 scoring over 10.6 million views on Kourtney's Instagram.

See Their Paparazzi Shots!

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Bikini For Happy Sunshine Stretch

June 7, 2021

Liz Cheney Accuses Donald Trump Of Echoing Chinese Communists

June 7, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin All 'Mermaid Vibes' In Emerald-Green Gown

June 7, 2021

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

June 7, 2021

Did Donald Trump Wear Pants Backward At Rally? New Report Reveals The Truth

June 7, 2021

NFL Rumors: Richard Sherman Sets Timeline For Return, Teams He Prefers

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.