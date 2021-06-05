Anthony Fauci Dismisses GOP Criticism: 'It's All Nonsense'

Earlier this week, BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post released a trove of emails belonging to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The emails, which were obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), show how the nation's top infectious diseases official handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican lawmakers have seized on some of the emails as evidence that Fauci wrongly dismissed the theory that the novel coronavirus leaked from a research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.