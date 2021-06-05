Britney Spears Reveals How Rocks Gave Her Confidence During Interviews

Britney Spears turned to an unlikely source to help her cope with one of the more stressful aspects of celebrity: being interrogated by reporters.

When most people talk about relying on "a rock" to help them make it through difficult times, they're talking about another person. However, according to Britney, actual rocks were her secret to maintaining her composure in tense situations. She also believes that rocks are a lot smarter than most people think.

