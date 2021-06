This week on General Hospital, viewers watched Maxie go through some heartbreaking things. She was kidnapped by a fake nurse, fought for her life, delivered her baby in the woods, and handed her newborn over to Brook Lynn. On Friday evening, actress Kirsten Storms revealed she'd been going through some challenging things herself.

In a string of Instagram stories, Storms shared the scoop on what she had been through over the past few days. Luckily, she had her bestie Emme Ryan (Lulu) by her side.