Rand Paul Says He Has Received Death Threats For Criticizing Anthony Fauci

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul sad in an interview Friday that he has received death threats for clashing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Paul and Fauci have famously butted heads in the past, with the senator repeatedly questioning the official's expertise and advice on how to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who also serves as White House chief medical adviser, has been targeted by Republicans for supporting public health measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing.