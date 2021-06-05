Sofia Vergara Shares Hilarious Reel Of Her Snacking After 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Fans who tuned in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to watch Sofia Vergara being her fabulous self were surprised to learn a thing or two about the Emmy award-winning actress and philanthropist.

The Modern Family star made quite a few amusing revelations, disclosing, among other things, that she always gets photographed by paparazzi while eating.

The disclosure, which came while Vergara addressed various paparazzi shots of herself snacking on set, prompted the 48-year-old celebrity to share her own reel in which she was getting her snack on. Watch it below!