Sofia Vergara Shares Hilarious Reel Of Her Snacking After 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

According to Vergara, the numerous snaps of her munching away can be chalked down to "long hours on set."
"I didn't know I had a problem until people started posting pictures from the paparazzi of me eating!" Vergara told DeGeneres.
The star also revealed what body part she's most proud of and got candid about the fact that her dog Bubbles only has eyes for her husband, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello.
"I don't have a dog. It's not mine. Joe has a dog," she said. "I don't even know why I live with them anymore... She has taken everything that was mine. It's not a laughing thing. It's horrible. She has taken my husband, my bed... they sleep together and I sleep on the other side."
Vergara previously talked about her husband being the sole recipient of their Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix's affections during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
"She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," Vergara told host Jimmy Fallon.
"I have to say, he treats her like she's a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she continued. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."