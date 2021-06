In the caption of her post (see it below), Lindsay wrote that her body will "always feel and be different" after going through pregnancy. However, in her eyes, this is a positive thing. In fact, the professional dancer revealed that she feels better than ever after becoming a mom.

"I have never felt stronger than I do now and it's because of what my body went through to get here!" she wrote.

Lindsay mused about how women work hard to get back to feeling "normal" after having a baby, but she proclaimed that she doesn't want to feel exactly the same as she did before her daughter was born.

"I hope I never forget this superwoman strength I feel since having Sage," she added.