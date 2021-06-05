Matt Gaetz Says Anthony Fauci 'Has Blood On His Hands'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), "has blood on his hands," according to Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

In an interview that was broadcast on Friday, Gaetz said that Fauci's emails -- which were made available to the public this week, after BuzzFeed News filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request -- show that he knew what Chinese researchers in Wuhan were up to.

In fact, according to Gaetz, Fauci covered up what was going on in Wuhan.