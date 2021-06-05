Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Dolls Up In A Towel For Weekend Glam

Jamie Lynn Spears Enjoys 'Superior' Bedtime Snack With Zero Guilt

Jamie Lynn Spears smiles close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears has been snacking in bed and breathing a sigh of relief - the 30-year-old doesn't have to feel "bad" about it. Posting to her Instagram stories on Friday night, the Netflix star and sister to pop princess Britney Spears revealed how she curbs her pre-sleep appetite, sharing a video for her 2.2 million followers as she influenced for a brand already seen on her social media. Jamie Lynn, who shouted out CORE Foods in May, is now back to flogging the "superior" nutrition bars. Check it out below.

Snack 'I Don't Have To Feel Bad About'

Jamie Lynn Spears with snack bars
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Jamie Lynn, who made headlines earlier this year for addressing "stretch marks" in a brave bikini post, was filmed all cozied up and tucked into bed while watching a game on TV. The Sweet Magnolias actress, in selfie mode and just before lights-out, was seen gobbling up a CORE bar, licking her lips, and grabbing falling crumbs with her fingers as she rocked her glasses up on her head.

"Late-night snack I DON'T have to feel bad about," she wrote.

See More Photos Below

JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Jamie was on the set of her hit Netflix series last month when she reminded her followers of the CORE range, one that includes bars in flavors from Blueberry Banana and Peanut Butter Chocolate, to Mocha Chip Espresso.

"Hi y’all! As you know I’m on set with Sweet Magnolias where I discovered these incredible superior nutrition bars @COREFoods and now I am keeping my trailer refrigerator stocked, because I can’t stop snacking on them!" she captioned a cute snap with the mentioned product.

More photos below.

Asked Where The #Ad Is

Instagram is pretty fussy on the #ad, a disclaimer that's required for all promotional and paid content. However, influencing or having a partner status seems to void the #ad requirement, but fans were quick to pick up on not seeing a mention.

"You have to hashtag "ad" btw," one fan replied. "She doesn't have to tho," another said, with a third replying: "Pretty obvious she's not advertising just appreciation not getting paid for this she just likes them bt duh." See more photos below.

New Series Of 'Sweet Magnolias'

Jamie Lynn has enjoyed immense success with feel-good Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, where her Noreen character is set to return for a second season. Posting a selfie from the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA last week, the former Nickelodeon star told her fans:

"I am so thankful to be apart of such a wonderful show with such an amazing Cast and Crew. BIGGGG THANK YOU to every single person who has watched," adding that "I truly love what I do."

Latest Headlines

Jamaal Bowman: 'Joe Manchin Has Become The New Mitch McConnell'

June 7, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Bikini For Happy Sunshine Stretch

June 7, 2021

Liz Cheney Accuses Donald Trump Of Echoing Chinese Communists

June 7, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin All 'Mermaid Vibes' In Emerald-Green Gown

June 7, 2021

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

June 7, 2021

Did Donald Trump Wear Pants Backward At Rally? New Report Reveals The Truth

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.