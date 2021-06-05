Donald Trump Floats Running For House Speaker In 2022

Former President Donald Trump -- who maintains that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election due to widespread voting fraud -- has made it clear that he is thinking about running for president in 2024.

However, Trump, who has maintained an active presence in GOP politics since leaving office, may not have to wait until 2024 to officially reenter the political scene.

The former commander-in-chief is apparently open to the idea of running for Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.