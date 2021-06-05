Gymnast Nastia Liukin Stuns In Fort Worth Update: 'Forgot My Leotard'

Former artistic gymnast Nastia Liukin is currently in Fort Worth, Texas, for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and her social media updates are bringing fans a little closer to the atmosphere of the competition.

The Olympic medalist posed in a gymnastics gym for her most recent Instagram share on June 4, joking that she wore the wrong outfit.

"made it in time for warm ups [sic] but forgot my leotard...," Nastia wrote in the caption, initiating an elated response from her followers.

See the photos below!