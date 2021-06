Donald Trump is now close to five months removed from the White House, but reports claim that he is clinging to the belief that he will be reinstated in an unprecedented move -- an idea that has many close to him worried.

A number of reports have claimed that Trump has bought into a fringe conspiracy theory that he could be reinstated to the White House by August, the apparent result of ongoing audits of 2020 votes. The idea has earned Trump some ridicule online and pushback from some friends.