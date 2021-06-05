Sydney Sweeney Declared 'Hottest Person In The World' By Lukas Gage

Sydney Sweeney landed a gig modeling for Parade, and the photos from her first shoot for the brand were a huge hit with her Instagram followers. Many of them seemed to be on the same page as her Euphoria co-star, Lukas Gage. In the comments section of her post announcing her new partnership, he wrote that Sydney is "legit the hottest person in the world."

The pics that caught his attention showed Sydney rocking some colorful, environmentally friendly undies. Read on to learn more about them and Sydney and Lukas' upcoming HBO series.