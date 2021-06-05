Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Rocks Mint-Green Bikini For Big Yacht Joke

Basketball

CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Goes Trekking In Rwanda, Shares Important Message

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Enjoys 'Superior' Bedtime Snack With Zero Guilt

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Addison Rae Teases Fans With Glam Selfies: 'Something New Is Coming'

Addison Rae celebrates her brother's 7th birthday with family at Sugar Factory Westfield Century City on September 25, 2020.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling is cooking up something new and fans can't wait to see what she'll be bringing to the table next. The TikToker-turned-musician kicked off the weekend with a big announcement on Instagram and, while she certainly has many artistic projects on the roll, it seems the excitement is all about her cosmetics line.

To that effect, the Item Beauty co-founder shared two selfies in which she was all glammed up, teasing a new product release.

Meanwhile, her first movie, which is due to come out later this summer, has the internet abuzz about her acting debut. 

Teasing Fans

Addison Rae teases fans in car selfie.
Instagram | Addison Rae

While the TikTok superstar didn't want to give away too much, she did tell followers to be on the lookout for a new Item drop. 

"something new is coming to @itembeauty and I'm wearing it rn!" Addison wrote on Instagram, posting a couple of close-ups wherein the big reveal was allegedly hiding in plain sight.

As expected, fans immediately began speculating about what the new product might be.

"brow pencil or filler?" one person ventured a guess.

"NEW LIP QUIP SHADES?? I NEED" a second user wrote in all caps. 

Looking Radiant

Addison Rae is all glammed-up for car selfie.
Instagram | Addison Rae

Addison sported a fresh-faced look in the pics, which were taken in her car. She appeared to be wearing lipgloss and a touch of mascara. She rocked a strappy white top and simple-yet-chic hairstyle that highlighted her beautiful facial features.

Although the selfies sparked a lot of talk about her beauty line, plenty of followers seemed just as interested in her accessories. The 20-year-old wore a beaded choker with the name "Kourt" written in the front, most likely a nod at her BFF Kourtney Kardashian.

Supportive BFFs

The Poosh owner appeared flattered by the gesture as she sounded off in the comments.

"It’s the KOURT choker for me," read her message, which racked up close to 6,000 likes. 

The two best friends often support each other on social media, showering each other with love and compliments every chance they get. Kourtney recently gushed over Addison's fabulous MTV red-carpet look on Instagram. Meanwhile, Addison raved about the E! star's romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. 

"I'm obsessed. I'm obsessed. I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they're both amazing people and I wish them the best, they're so cute," Addison said in an interview with Rollacoaster Magazine, perThe Daily Mail.

Dealing With Body Shaming

The "Obsessed" singer also got candid about being body-shamed by online trolls and how she deals with the situation. 

"I do experience a lot of body shaming, and some say I don't deserve my success," Addison opened up. 

The star, who says she avoids going only daily, has "set up boundaries" to help her cope with cruel comments.

"I’ve learned to keep my own space, to set boundaries and keep them. I see a therapist now who gives me a safe place where I can be unfiltered without any walls up and process things." 

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Reportedly Clings To Idea He'll Be Reinstated To White House, Allies Beg Him To Drop Idea

June 5, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Rocks Mint-Green Bikini For Big Yacht Joke

June 5, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Enjoys 'Superior' Bedtime Snack With Zero Guilt

June 5, 2021

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Goes Trekking In Rwanda, Shares Important Message

June 5, 2021

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

June 5, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

June 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.