Addison Rae Teases Fans With Glam Selfies: 'Something New Is Coming'

Social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling is cooking up something new and fans can't wait to see what she'll be bringing to the table next. The TikToker-turned-musician kicked off the weekend with a big announcement on Instagram and, while she certainly has many artistic projects on the roll, it seems the excitement is all about her cosmetics line.

To that effect, the Item Beauty co-founder shared two selfies in which she was all glammed up, teasing a new product release.

Meanwhile, her first movie, which is due to come out later this summer, has the internet abuzz about her acting debut.