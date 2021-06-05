Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

After they failed to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. As of now, the Trail Blazers haven't given the slightest indication that they are planning to move Lilliard in the 2021 offseason. However, if they won't show him a clear path to title contention, it wouldn't a surprise if Lillard decides to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.