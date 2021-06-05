Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

Lillard may be under contract until the 2024-25 NBA season but if he expresses his desire to leave, the Trail Blazers would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him this summer. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, plenty of teams would surely do everything they can to get Lillard out of Portland in the 2021 offseason.

According to Brad Dressler of Fansided's Daily Knicks, one of the teams that could go all-in for Lillard is the New York Knicks. With the improvements shown by their young core in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in adding a legitimate superstar to their roster this summer.