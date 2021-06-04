Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Kaley Cuoco today recovered from her painful cupping session while it was still happening. The 35-year-old sitcom star, who made 2019 headlines for saying the wellness trend left her feeling "wrecked," was on Friday back to it and happily broadcasting it to Instagram. Earlier today, the much-loved blonde updated for her 6.7 million followers with video footage and photos of her cupping session, one seeing her actually fly her specialist out to her current Kentucky location. The best part for Kaley? The Taco Bell. Check it out below.