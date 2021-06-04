Christina Aguilera Rocks Boyfriend Underpants From PRIDE Collection

Scroll for the photos. Christina announced her collection last month, telling her Instagram followers:

"Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! 🌈 I’m so excited to announce my new 𝑷𝑹𝑰𝑫𝑬 collection! I am also proud to support @transtechsocial & @translashmedia, two organizations doing such important work for the community."

Racy shots showing Aguilera in fairly little clothing nonetheless did the trick for showing off the merch, which includes the $25 Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear donned today as the Grammy winner returned for round two.