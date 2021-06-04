Christina Aguilera Rocks Boyfriend Underpants From PRIDE Collection

Christina Aguilera is showing her support for the LGBTQ community with some new merch. The 40-year-old singer, who publicly supported the rainbow by dedicating her 2002 "Beautiful" track to her LGBTQ fans, has come out with an entire clothing collection backing both Translash and Transtech. The organizations working with oppressed or under-represented trans workers gets a "portion of sales" from the Y-front underpants Aguilera wore today - and they're only the tip of the iceberg as the "Stripped" singer brings out a full range.