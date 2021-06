General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Monday, June 7 signal that there will be some drama playing out at the Quartermaine mansion. It's a crowded home these days, and that's certain to spark some conflicts.

This week, Brook Lynn caught up to Maxie in the woods and the baby swap plan was implemented. Given Peter's scheme to have Maxie kidnapped by the fake nurse "Chloe," Maxie's plan needed some last-minute adjustments. For now, however, nobody suspects anything is amiss.