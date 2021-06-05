Why Jessica Biel 'Let Paint Party Pics See The Light Of Day'

Jessica Biel decided to let two photos from a colorful party "see the light of day" for a special reason. On Friday, the 39-year-old 7th Heaven star kicked off Pride Month by sharing the rare personal pics on Instagram. They were a fitting tribute to the month-long celebration because they featured Jessica rocking the colors of the rainbow.

"A colorful reminder that love is love is love," her caption read.

Jessica and her husband, singer Justin Timberlake, are such strong allies of the LGBTQ community that they were honored with the Inspiration Award from the organization GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network) in 2015 and 2020.