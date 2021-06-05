Trending Stories
Why Jessica Biel 'Let Paint Party Pics See The Light Of Day'

Jessica Biel with red lipstick
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Jessica Biel decided to let two photos from a colorful party "see the light of day" for a special reason. On Friday, the 39-year-old 7th Heaven star kicked off Pride Month by sharing the rare personal pics on Instagram. They were a fitting tribute to the month-long celebration because they featured Jessica rocking the colors of the rainbow. 

"A colorful reminder that love is love is love," her caption read. 

Jessica and her husband, singer Justin Timberlake, are such strong allies of the LGBTQ community that they were honored with the Inspiration Award from the organization GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network) in 2015 and 2020.

Jessica Gets A Bit Messy

Jessica Biel wearing multicolored dress and black jacket
Shutterstock | 921176

Jessica's photos are below. For the first, she posed indoors in front of a wall that had a large pair of angel wings painted on it in rainbow-colored brush strokes. There were paint splatters on the floor, and a great deal of the substance also covered her clothing, shoes, arms, and legs. She had on a pair of white sneakers with large red and green smudges, and her denim cutoffs bore splotches of red paint. She also rocked a Pink Floyd T-shirt that wasn't spared from the vibrant splatter. 

Her second pic was a close-up shot of her legs, which were covered with smears of purple, green, blue, red, pink, and mint paint.  

Jessica's Followers Love Her Celebratory Snapshots

 

 Jessica's followers expressed their appreciation for her Pride post in the comments section. One famous commenter who shared his love was American Horror Story star Matt Bomer.

"❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💗Thank you to you and your family for being amazing advocates!" the actor wrote.

"Will never forget you marching for equality by our side many many years ago! Love you 🌈," read a message from Barry's Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez. 

"You’ve always been a light, a friend, an advocate, and a supporter of the LGBTQ community - Love You👸🏻🌈," added Joey's husband, chef Jonathan Rollo.

Jessica's Husband Knows How To Throw A Party

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in plaid coats
Gettyimages | Rodin Eckenroth

Jessica didn't reveal what she was celebrating in the photo, but her husband has thrown some pretty amazing parties for her in the past. Last year, the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer helped Jessica celebrate her birthday by planning a fun pajama party, which she described as "my kind of party." And in 2017, Justin threw his wife a birthday bash with a rollerskating theme, complete with "Make America Skate Again" T-shirts.

While birthdays are great and all, Jessica had something else to celebrate this year. As reported by Complex, the Freeform series that she executive produced, Cruel Summer, ended up being a smash hit. It was the network's most-watched series debut, and it's been a hot topic on social media. The show features some LGBTQ representation. 

 

Celebs Are Full Of Pride

Many celebrities have been garnering attention for their Pride posts, including Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who took to her Instagram stories to write, "Time isn't straight and neither am I," according to People. This sparked speculation that she's bisexual and that her message was a subtle way of coming out.

Former America's Next Top Model star Lio Tipton, whose birth name was AnaLeigh Tipton, celebrated the start of Pride Month by coming out as non-binary and queer and revealing that their pronouns are they/them. In addition to competing on ANTM, Lio appeared in the movies Crazy, Stupid, Love and Warm Bodies.

