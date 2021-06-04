Sommer Ray Expands Her Empire With This Plant-Based Product

Sommer Ray is expanding her empire, today announcing a major new launch. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation already has a strong grip on retail via her popular Sommer Ray's Shop, and it looks like the Colorado native is tapping into the biggest money-maker around - beauty. On Friday, Sommer updated for her 26.5 million Instagram followers to break the news, sharing a sultry bed shot and a lengthy caption explaining her new venture and why her fanbase should shop it. Check it out below.