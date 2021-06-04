Trending Stories
Matt Gaetz Likely Leaks Congressional Information To Donald Trump, Author Says

Matt Gaetz speaks in Congress.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Author Seth Abramson believes that embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz is likely sharing confidential information with Donald Trump thanks to his position on the House Judiciary Committee.

"I like how we pretend that Matt Gaetz won't *immediately* inform Trump and his legal team of *everything* Don McGahn says behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee today," he tweeted, referring to McGahn's closed-door questioning on Friday, per Bloomberg.

"I think it's nice how we pretend Trump's stooges don't leak sensitive info to him upon his command."

McGahn Resigned From Trump's Administration

McGahn resigned from Trump's administration after the former president reportedly pressured him to fire Robert Mueller amid his Russia investigation, Associated Press reported.

"Mueller concluded that McGahn and others effectively halted Trump’s efforts to influence the investigation, prompting some White House officials and outside observers to call him an unsung hero in the effort to protect the president," the outlet noted.

McGahn reportedly tried to reign in Trump's worse impulses by advising him to not fixate on political interference in law enforcement and avoid communication with the Department of Justice.

Trump & Gaetz Share An Attorney

Donald Trump stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Abramson also underlined that Trump and Gaetz share an attorney and suggested that the connection could be intentional.

"Hey, funny side note, Trump and Gaetz *share an attorney* and I'm sure that's totally a coincidence, not an opportunity for Trump to get a window into the proceedings of the House Judiciary Committee as he's under criminal investigation in multiple state and federal jurisdictions."

Per CNBC, Gaetz tapped the Trump firm’s defense lawyer, Marc Mukasey, to represent him amid the federal investigation that is probing his possible ties to the crimes of his friend, Joel Greenberg, who recently pleaded guilty to sex trafficking.

The Gaetz Case Could Reveal Dirt On Trump

As The Inquisitr reported, speculation continues to swirl around the possibility that the Gaetz case will reveal dirt on Trump. 

According to author Tomi T. Ahonen, the Gaetz probe will reveal Trump's alleged bribes for pardons scheme.

The alleged plot was indicted in court documents that revealed the presence of a Department of Justice probe that was examining the possible scheme.

Ahonen also predicted that longtime GOP operative Roger Stone would ultimately flip on Trump to avoid jail time, which he previously narrowly avoided thanks to a pardon from the real estate mogul.

Abramson Believes Trump Conspired With The Bolsonaros

Abramson has long speculated on the scandals linked to Trump and his allies.

Per The Inquisitr, the author previously claimed that the family of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro conspired with Trump on events liked to the Capitol riot that took place on January 6.

Abramson noted that the Brazilian leader's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, met with insurrectionists during an alleged vacation to Washington, D.C., and also met with MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell.

The Bolsonaro family has remained close to the Trump family even after the former U.S. leader lost the election. 

Notably, Eduardo Bolsonaro allegedly met with the Trump family at the White House just two days before the storming of the Capitol.

