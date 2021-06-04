Matt Gaetz Likely Leaks Congressional Information To Donald Trump, Author Says

Author Seth Abramson believes that embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz is likely sharing confidential information with Donald Trump thanks to his position on the House Judiciary Committee.
"I like how we pretend that Matt Gaetz won't *immediately* inform Trump and his legal team of *everything* Don McGahn says behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee today," he tweeted, referring to McGahn's closed-door questioning on Friday, per Bloomberg.
"I think it's nice how we pretend Trump's stooges don't leak sensitive info to him upon his command."