Kate Beckinsale Rocks Blond Bob While Offering Outfit Advice

Kate Beckinsale underwent a dramatic hair transformation before showing off her unusual take on the perfect date night look. The Pearl Harbor actress took to Instagram to offer her followers some "Pearls of wisdom from the set" of her upcoming movie, Jolt, and it was evident that her character goes through some things in the film.

Kate, 47, has a reputation for looking stylish in her social media shares, even when she's just chilling out at home with her cats. She usually looks put together, and she can pull off unique combos like sports bras, snakeskin-print leggings, and knee-high boots. However, she looked a bit disheveled in her latest video.