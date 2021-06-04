Trending Stories
Larsa Pippen Addresses 'Imperfections' In Bold Neon Swimsuit

Larsa Pippen close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen today delivered a little reality check as she bronzed herself on the beach. The 46-year-old reality star and jewelry designer was back to living the shorefront lifestyle on Friday, posting for her 2 million Instagram followers and dripping in luxury as she was surrounded by her designer possessions. While the ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen tagged everything from Chanel and Fendi to her August 2020-founded Larsa Marie brand, she kept her caption focused on something else. Check it out below.

Talking Imperfections

Larsa Pippen by a ferrari
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Larsa made headlines last year for openly admitting she'd gained a little quarantine weight as she put it down to home baking with 2008-born daughter Sophia. The former Bravo face, seemingly set to return to the small screen via a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami, dropped an enviable snap, one showing her sunbathing on a towel-laid lounger and near striped parasols.

Wearing a snazzy, bold, and neon yellow Phillip Plein swimsuit, Larsa showed off her Larsa Marie anklet while in shades, then delivering a little wisdom.

See The Photo Below

The mom of four told her fans: "Beauty is found in imperfections." 

"Your imperfections are very beautiful," a fan quickly replied, although others seemed more taken by the fancy beach setting - "The good life, enjoy," one follower wrote. Larsa, who has been flaunting her high-end lifestyle via her red Ferrari and endless carousel of Louis Vuitton purses, is, seemingly, prepared to take a step back and focus on the bigger picture. 

The hate did come in, though. One user asked Larsa "If that's the case, why did you get plastic surgery?" 

How She Keeps Her Figure

Larsa Pippen indoors in a dress
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa, last year revealing she works out "every day" with her kids, has been opening up on exercise as well as food. In May 2020, the Chicago-born star spoke with Hollywood Life, revealing: “I don’t think you can sustain that keto diet or the Atkins Diet,” adding: “Personally, I don’t feel like those work. For me it’s more it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever.”

That month had marked the launch of Larsa Marie Fitness. More below.

Healthy Does It

Larsa Pippen with a cupcake
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa, a fan of oatmeal breakfasts and dinners such as healthy salmon with rice and vegetables, also revealed:

"I cook every day for my kids. I have a menu that I draw up [for] all week so I know what we’re gonna eat. If you’re prepared like that you tend to eat healthier, as opposed to not knowing what you’re gonna eat and then you end up eating junk.”

Larsa did, however, admit to loving chocolate as she also mentioned being renowned for her pie-baking.

