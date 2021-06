Friday's episode of General Hospital will have viewers sitting on the edges of their seats, the latest spoilers tease. Cyrus continues to wreak havoc at Portia's house as he demands help in escaping Port Charles without further injuries.

All hands are on deck to manage this situation. They're all quite anxious about what Cyrus might do, and the Twitter preview suggests there will be more than one plan pursued to resolve this. Will everybody, including Cyrus, make it out of this alive?