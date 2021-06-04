Trending Stories
Brandi Passante Gets Dressed Up In Rare Photo With Daughter & Son

Brandi Passante looking down at phone.
Gettyimages | Jerry Markland
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Brandi Passante was one proud mama when she posed with her kids after her son's graduation. The "Storage Wars" star usually keeps her looks pretty casual on the show, but she went all out for her son's big day by rocking a stretchy leopard-print dress with a flattering fit. 

It's uncommon to see Brandi's two kids on her Instagram page, and she's said in the past that she has a good reason for being cautious about how much of her family she allows her followers to see. However, it looks like she was just too excited not to share a pic commemorating her son's special moment.

Brandi Goes Big & Bold

Brandi Passante with her son and daughter
Instagram | Brandi Passante

Brandi showed off her styling skills by accessorizing her dress with a pair of oversize filigree cross earrings and a black purse with a coordinating gold chain strap. Her daughter Payton wore a simple black dress with a faded denim jacket, while her son Cameron was rocking his blue graduation gown and cap. He wore two medals around his neck, one of which was a CTE award.

"Please stop the clock... I’m not ready 🥺 So proud, & so fortunate to have these 2 beautiful, kind, & loving souls," Brandi wrote. "I don’t know what I did to deserve them.. Whatever it was.... I am grateful."

Why Brandi Stopped Sharing So Many Photos Of Her Kids

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz with their kids.
Instagram | Brandi Passante

Brandi shares her two children with her ex, Jarrod Schulz. "Storage Wars" fans were introduced to Payton and Cameron when they appeared on Brandi and Jarrod's spinoff series, "Married to the Job." 

While the parents were comfortable with their kids doing reality television when they were younger, Brandi revealed that she had to stop sharing pictures of them on Instagram because some of her "creepy" followers were responding to them by being "gross." She did, however, recently share a photo of Cameron and his prom date.

Cameron's Difficult High School Experience

On The Dad Diary podcast, Brandi revealed that Cameron underwent a major operation on his stomach, and he missed months of high school classes while he was in the hospital. Brandi said that he was was taking honors courses, and it was extremely disheartening for him to get so far behind after he had worked so hard. 

To make matters worse, Cameron suffered from high blood pressure and would have anxiety attacks whenever he had to go to the hospital. He's clearly overcome a lot, so Brandi must be especially proud that he earned his diploma.

Jarrod Is No Longer In The Picture

 

Brandi revealed that she and Jarrod are no longer a couple, which is something viewers learned during the latest season of "Storage Wars." In her Dad Diary interview, she said that Jarrod is not helping her out with the kids at all, but offered no explanation for why he's no longer involved in their lives.

According to TMZ, Jarrod was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence battery last month after he allegedly pushed Brandi during an altercation at a bar in Orange County. The incident put Jarrod's future on "Storage Wars" in jeopardy. A&E launched its own investigation, and its findings could lead to him being kicked off the show.

