Brandi Passante Gets Dressed Up In Rare Photo With Daughter & Son

Brandi Passante was one proud mama when she posed with her kids after her son's graduation. The "Storage Wars" star usually keeps her looks pretty casual on the show, but she went all out for her son's big day by rocking a stretchy leopard-print dress with a flattering fit.

It's uncommon to see Brandi's two kids on her Instagram page, and she's said in the past that she has a good reason for being cautious about how much of her family she allows her followers to see. However, it looks like she was just too excited not to share a pic commemorating her son's special moment.