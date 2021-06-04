Anthony Fauci Calls On China To Release Medical Records Of Wuhan Lab Researchers

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is calling on China to release the medical records of researchers at a laboratory in the city of Wuhan.

In an interview with the Financial Times that was published Friday, Fauci argued that the records could help the scientific community understand whether the novel coronavirus leaked from a research laboratory or jumped species, transferring from bats to humans.

The disease has devastated the world, killing more than 3.5 million people around the globe.