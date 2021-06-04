Trending Stories
House Republicans Say Anthony Fauci Must Testify Under Oath

Dr. Anthony Fauci looks on during a press conference at the White House.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

House Republicans said Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), must testify under oath and provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus, per Fox News.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise -- who is the top Republican House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis -- and  House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer penned a letter to House Democrats, saying it is "imperative" that Fauci testify.

It remains unclear if top Democrats on the committees, Chairman James Clyburn and New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney, will approve the request. 

Fauci Emails 

According to Scalise and Comer, Fauci’s emails -- which were released this week after BuzzFeed  filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request -- "debunk" Democrats' claims that former President Donald Trump silenced health officials in his administration and suggest that the dangerous virus might have leaked from a research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"More importantly, the emails contain new evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including the possibility it leaked from a U.S. taxpayer funded laboratory," the lawmakers wrote in their letter. 

Fauci Must Testify 

Scalise and Comer stressed that Fauci must testify before Congress and share what he knows about the U.S.-funded laboratory in Wuhan.

"It is now imperative that Dr. Fauci come before our Committees to provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus as well as the U.S. government’s role in funding research that may have contributed to the development of the novel coronavirus."

"The American people have a right to know what our government knew about the origins of the pandemic and when it was known," the Republicans added.

China

Demanding "unreacted versions of all of Dr. Fauci’s recently released emails," Scalise and Comer called for hearings to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and the possibility that it leaked from a lab that the U.S. government funded at one point.

"Your continued inaction while facing mounting evidence of the CCP’s malicious conduct is concerning," they wrote to their Democratic colleagues.

The lawmakers sent the letter to their Democratic colleagues days after demanding a "full and complete" probe into China's role in the spread of the dangerous virus.

Origins Of COVID-19

3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:3D_medical_animation_coronavirus_structure.jpg

In 2020, when COVID-19 first emerged, public health officials and Democrats rejected the so-called lab-leak theory, asserting that the virus came from nature. 

Opinions have shifted, however, and President Joe Biden recently announced an investigation into the origins of the virus, according to BBC.

Polls suggest that many Americans believe coronavirus is manmade. For instance, in recent survey from TIPP Insights, 44 percent of respondents said that the virus was created in a laboratory, while 11 percent described it as a naturally occurring virus. 

