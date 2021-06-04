House Republicans Say Anthony Fauci Must Testify Under Oath

House Republicans said Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), must testify under oath and provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus, per Fox News.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise -- who is the top Republican House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis -- and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer penned a letter to House Democrats, saying it is "imperative" that Fauci testify.

It remains unclear if top Democrats on the committees, Chairman James Clyburn and New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney, will approve the request.