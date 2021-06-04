Trending Stories
Basketball

CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & 2027 1st-Rounder In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal With Spurs

US Politics

Donald Trump Shreds Anthony Fauci In Blistering Statement 

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To Celtics For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To LA Lakers For Four Players & Draft Pick

Basketball

OKC Thunder Could Dump Al Horford To Pelicans For Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe & Draft Picks

Donald Trump Shreds Anthony Fauci In Blistering Statement

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a blistering statement released Thursday, former President Donald Trump ripped into Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Reacting to thousands of pages of Fauci's emails that have been made available to the public, Trump claimed that Americans are "fortunate" he refused to take the expert's advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and Fauci have butted heads in the past, with the former commander-in-chief repeatedly slamming the NIAID director for flip-flopping on key issues.

Borders

As senior editor at The Federalist Mollie Hemingway reported via Twitter, Trump touted his decision to ban travel to and from China and several European countries with high infection rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Democrats and the Fake News Media even called me a 'xenophobe.' In the end, we saw this was a life-saving decision, and likewise with closing our borders to Europe, specifically to certain heavily infected countries," Trump said.

"I was later given credit, even by 'Tony,' for saving hundreds of thousands of lives," he stressed.

Vaccines

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference as Dr. Anthony Fauci looks on.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

Trump blasted Fauci for claiming it would take up to five years to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine, noting that his administration managed to release one in less than nine months, thanks to the public-private partnership Operation Warp Speed.

"We ordered billions of dollars’ worth of vaccines before we knew it even worked. Had that not been done, our wonderful vaccines would not have been administered until October of this year. No one would’ve had the shot that has now saved the world and millions of lives!"

Masks

Trump also slammed Fauci for flip-flopping on face masks, noting that the nation's top infectious diseases expert "was totally against masks when even I thought they would at least be helpful."

"He then changed his mind completely and became a radical masker!" Trump noted.

As Reuters reported, early on in the pandemic, Fauci argued against face coverings. In fact, he suggested in an interview that wearing masks could even be counterproductive, since people tend to fiddle with them and touch their face. He later changed his mind.

Questions

"There are a lot of questions that must be answered by Dr. Fauci," Trump concluded, pointing out that the U.S. government funded the research laboratory in Wuhan, China, where COVID-19 is thought to have originated.

"What did Dr. Fauci know about 'gain of function' research, and when did he know it?" Trump asked.

As The Inquisitr reported, some officials in President Joe Biden's administration are allegedly looking to oust Fauci.

However, according to BBC, the White House has defended Fauci against criticism, with press secretary Jen Psaki describing him as an "undeniable asset."

Latest Headlines

CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

June 4, 2021

LA Lakers Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & 2027 1st-Rounder In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal With Spurs

June 4, 2021

4 Celebrity Twins You Didn't Know Existed

June 4, 2021

Britney Spears Looks Blissfully Happy Horseback Riding In Sunshine

June 4, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Wild' Pool Views In Kentucky Storm

June 3, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daring Dress For 'First Night Out' In 14 Months

June 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.