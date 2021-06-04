Donald Trump Shreds Anthony Fauci In Blistering Statement 

In a blistering statement released Thursday, former President Donald Trump ripped into Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Reacting to thousands of pages of Fauci's emails that have been made available to the public, Trump claimed that Americans are "fortunate" he refused to take the expert's advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and Fauci have butted heads in the past, with the former commander-in-chief repeatedly slamming the NIAID director for flip-flopping on key issues.