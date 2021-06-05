Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Goes Trekking In Rwanda, Shares Important Message

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro has been spending time in Rwanda immersing herself in the breathtaking local scenery and is eager to share the experience on social media.

The 30-year-old supermodel, who is vacationing in East Africa with a group of friends, took to Instagram on June 3 to post a series of gorgeous photos taken at the Volcanoes National Park in the north-western part of the country. Lais also took the opportunity to raise awareness about wildlife conservation efforts in the area. Check out her vacation pics below!