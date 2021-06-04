CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

After the Portland Trail Blazers suffered another disappointing end in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have once again started to swirl around veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum and his future in the league. McCollum may not have shown any indication that he's no longer happy in Portland but with their continued inability to contend for the NBA championship, many believe that the Trail Blazers may finally consider breaking up their explosive backcourt duo in the 2021 offseason.

With Damian Lillard considered the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to move McCollum this summer.