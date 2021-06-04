Trending Stories
CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

CJ McCollum waiting for the ref's decision
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After the Portland Trail Blazers suffered another disappointing end in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have once again started to swirl around veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum and his future in the league. McCollum may not have shown any indication that he's no longer happy in Portland but with their continued inability to contend for the NBA championship, many believe that the Trail Blazers may finally consider breaking up their explosive backcourt duo in the 2021 offseason.

With Damian Lillard considered the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to move McCollum this summer.

CJ McCollum To Big Apple

CJ McCollum taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Once the Trail Blazers start listening to trade offers for McCollum, teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to give their front office an immediate call. According to Michael Balko of NBA Analysis Network, one of the possible suitors of McCollum on the trade market this summer is the New York Knicks.

The Knicks may have suffered the same fate as the Trail Blazers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs but instead of undergoing a huge overhaul, they are expected to make major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason.

The Trade

In his article, Balko came up with a blockbuster trade idea on how the Knicks could acquire McCollum from the Trail Blazers this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would send a package that includes Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II, and Obi Toppin, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum.

"Dealing away CJ McCollum would allow the Trail Blazers to re-tool their roster in a much-needed way while still keeping their base of Damian Lillard on the squad," Balko wrote. "The additions of Immanuel Quickly, Obi Toppin, and Kevin Knox II give the Blazers some much-needed depth that has the potential to emerge into the league’s next big star."

Knicks Acquire An All-Star And Elite Three-Pointer

CJ McCollum driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Giving up three young players and a future first-round pick would be a difficult decision for the Knicks, but it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a player of McCollum. McCollum would boost the Knicks' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them another prolific scorer, playmaker, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 29-year-old shooting guard averaged 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Adding an All-Star caliber player who is also an elite three-point shooter would help the Knicks maximize Julius Randle and RJ Barrett's potential on the court.

CJ McCollum Gets A Fresh Start In New York

If they couldn't give them a clear path to title contention, it might be really best for the Trail Blazers to split up their explosive backcourt duo of Lillard and McCollum. Being traded away from Portland might end up being beneficial for McCollum. Moving out of the shadow of Lillard may help McCollum unearth his hidden potential and turn himself into a legitimate superstar in the league.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, McCollum isn't expected to have a hard time making himself fit alongside Randle and Barrett on the Knicks.

