One of the most realistic targets for the Lakers in the 2021 offseason is veteran small forward DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs may have chosen to keep DeRozan at the 2021 trade deadline, but his departure from San Antonio is inevitable. Though they have the financial capability to bring him back in the 2021 free agency, re-signing DeRozan no longer makes any sense for the Spurs, especially if they decide to undergo a rebuild this summer.

However, instead of letting him walk away as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, Cal Durrett of Fansided's Air Alamo suggested that the Spurs could engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers involving DeRozan.