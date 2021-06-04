Britney Spears Looks Blissfully Happy Horseback Riding In Sunshine

Scroll for the video. Britney, whose horseback riding sessions have made headlines both solo and with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, shared her first one of 2021.

The video showed the singer gently enjoying her saddle experience, wearing a short-sleeved and cropped white shirt, practical riding pants, plus a green pair of boots. Britney only appeared on the horse briefly, then switching to leading it away as she better showcased her outfit. "Riding is my favorite thing to do," the caption read.