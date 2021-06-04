Trending Stories
US Politics

Joe Biden Administration Is Looking To Remove Anthony Fauci After Email Release, Reporter Says

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Entertainment

4 Celebrity Twins You Didn't Know Existed

Basketball

OKC Thunder Could Dump Al Horford To Pelicans For Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe & Draft Picks

Celebrities

Britney Spears Looks Blissfully Happy Horseback Riding In Sunshine

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Britney Spears Looks Blissfully Happy Horseback Riding In Sunshine

Britney Spears smiling close up
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears today had her 30 million Instagram followers breathing a sigh of relief. After months of posts raising concern, a fresh update on Thursday brought the pop princess looking blissfully happy and announcing that horseback riding is her "favorite" thing. Posting outdoor footage of herself on horseback, the blonde sent out a carefree vibe, this as she gears up for a challenging month - June is when Britney will speak in court as she battles 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears. See the video below.

'My Favorite Thing To Do'

Britney Spears on horseback
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney, whose horseback riding sessions have made headlines both solo and with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, shared her first one of 2021.

The video showed the singer gently enjoying her saddle experience, wearing a short-sleeved and cropped white shirt, practical riding pants, plus a green pair of boots. Britney only appeared on the horse briefly, then switching to leading it away as she better showcased her outfit. "Riding is my favorite thing to do," the caption read.

Scroll For The Video

Fans, who have been giving Britney a tough time as they allege that she isn't controlling her Instagram - this despite the singer clapping back - filled the comments section with love. "Queen of crop tops and horseback riding," one user replied. "She's a cowboy girl," another said. "Go Brit!" a third added.

Britney had last made headlines in January 2020 for appearing on horseback. Headlines since have been anything but straight-forward, though, particularly with Framing Britney Spears. See more photos after the video.

Speaking Out Amid Documentaries

Britney Spears outdoors in crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

While the docu-drama began in February, Spears waited until the end of March to publicly address it. Posting via a home dance session to Aerosmith, the singer told her followers:

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” adding: “I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes!!!!”

“My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life !!!” she stated. More below.

'Judged' By The Media

Britney Spears with flowers in hair
BritneySpears/Instagram

Even using thumbs-down emoji, the hit-maker continued: "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!"

Britney has since made headlines for debuting pink hair, even saying she felt like actress Bella Thorne's "twin" with it. The star has also addressed becoming a mother very young: sons Jayden and Sean are 14 and 15 years old.

Latest Headlines

4 Celebrity Twins You Didn't Know Existed

June 4, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Wild' Pool Views In Kentucky Storm

June 3, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daring Dress For 'First Night Out' In 14 Months

June 3, 2021

Donald Trump 'Really Believes' He Will Be President In The Summer, Columnist Says

June 3, 2021

Salma Hayek Revives 'Good Old Days' With Gorgeous Snap

June 3, 2021

Knicks 'Got Big Plans' In 2021 Free Agency, Says Derrick Rose

June 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.