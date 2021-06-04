Britney Spears Looks Blissfully Happy Horseback Riding In Sunshine

Britney Spears today had her 30 million Instagram followers breathing a sigh of relief. After months of posts raising concern, a fresh update on Thursday brought the pop princess looking blissfully happy and announcing that horseback riding is her "favorite" thing. Posting outdoor footage of herself on horseback, the blonde sent out a carefree vibe, this as she gears up for a challenging month - June is when Britney will speak in court as she battles 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears. See the video below.