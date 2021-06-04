You've heard of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but are there any other famous twins in Hollywood? Turns out, there are! From Ashton Kutcher to Scarlett Johansson, here are the celebrity twins you didn't know existed:
Scarlett Johansson's twin brother, Hunter Johansson, is also an actor. He's known for his role in Manny & Lo (1996) and Entertainment Tonight (1981). But Hunter isn't just an actor - he's an activist who worked on President Obama's campaign.
Tom Brady's wife is best known for her good looks, but she's not the only beauty in the family. Gisele Bündchen has a twin named Patricia Bündchen who manages her career!
Unlike his brother, Sami Malek isn't known to Hollywood as anything other than Rami's twin brother.
Vin Diesel's fraternal twin brother, Paul Vincent, is a graphic designer and worked as the sound producer in the Fast and Furious series.