Celebrity Twins You Didn't Know Existed

Cameron Diaz and her sister
Entertainment
Jordan Alexandra

You've heard of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but are there any other famous twins in Hollywood? Turns out, there are! From Ashton Kutcher to Scarlett Johansson, here are the celebrity twins you didn't know existed: 

1. Scarlett Johansson & Hunter Johansson

Scarlett Johansson & Hunter Johansson
Shutterstock | 9037

Scarlett Johansson's twin brother, Hunter Johansson, is also an actor. He's known for his role in Manny & Lo (1996) and Entertainment Tonight (1981). But Hunter isn't just an actor - he's an activist who worked on President Obama's campaign. 

2. Gisele Bündchen & Patricia Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen
Shutterstock | 921176

Tom Brady's wife is best known for her good looks, but she's not the only beauty in the family. Gisele Bündchen has a twin named Patricia Bündchen who manages her career!

3. Rami Malek & Sami Malek

Rami Malek & Sami Malek
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone

Unlike his brother, Sami Malek isn't known to Hollywood as anything other than Rami's twin brother. 

4. Vin Diesel & Paul Vincent

Vin Diesel
Shutterstock | 842284

Vin Diesel's fraternal twin brother, Paul Vincent, is a graphic designer and worked as the sound producer in the Fast and Furious series. 

