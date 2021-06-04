Trending Stories
Basketball

LA Lakers Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

US Politics

Joe Biden Administration Is Looking To Remove Anthony Fauci After Email Release, Reporter Says

Entertainment

4 Celebrity Twins You Didn't Know Existed

US Politics

Donald Trump 'Really Believes' He Will Be President In The Summer, Columnist Says

Basketball

OKC Thunder Could Dump Al Horford To Pelicans For Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe & Draft Picks

Celebrities

Britney Spears Looks Blissfully Happy Horseback Riding In Sunshine

4 Celebrity Twins You Didn't Know Existed

Cameron Diaz and her sister
Entertainment
Jordan Alexandra

You've heard of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but are there any other famous twins in Hollywood? Turns out, there are! From Ashton Kutcher to Scarlett Johansson, here are the celebrity twins you didn't know existed: 

1. Scarlett Johansson & Hunter Johansson

Scarlett Johansson & Hunter Johansson
Shutterstock | 9037

Scarlett Johansson's twin brother, Hunter Johansson, is also an actor. He's known for his role in Manny & Lo (1996) and Entertainment Tonight (1981). But Hunter isn't just an actor - he's an activist who worked on President Obama's campaign. 

2. Gisele Bündchen & Patricia Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen
Shutterstock | 921176

Tom Brady's wife is best known for her good looks, but she's not the only beauty in the family. Gisele Bündchen has a twin named Patricia Bündchen who manages her career!

3. Rami Malek & Sami Malek

Rami Malek & Sami Malek
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone

Unlike his brother, Sami Malek isn't known to Hollywood as anything other than Rami's twin brother. 

4. Vin Diesel & Paul Vincent

Vin Diesel
Shutterstock | 842284

Vin Diesel's fraternal twin brother, Paul Vincent, is a graphic designer and worked as the sound producer in the Fast and Furious series. 

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Looks Blissfully Happy Horseback Riding In Sunshine

June 4, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Wild' Pool Views In Kentucky Storm

June 3, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daring Dress For 'First Night Out' In 14 Months

June 3, 2021

Donald Trump 'Really Believes' He Will Be President In The Summer, Columnist Says

June 3, 2021

Salma Hayek Revives 'Good Old Days' With Gorgeous Snap

June 3, 2021

Knicks 'Got Big Plans' In 2021 Free Agency, Says Derrick Rose

June 3, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.