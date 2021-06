Scroll for the video. Kaley, who has a very swish pool in the home she moved into with husband Karl Cook in March 2020, had filmed poolside and with fabric heavily blowing in the wind as the camera took in a pool, its terrace, surrounding grass, and one very angry-looking and cloudy sky.

With the heavens opened and rain almost seeming to fall sideways, Kaley seemed fresh outta luck when it came to any sunbathing opportunities. "Kentucky, you're wild," she captioned the video.