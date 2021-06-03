Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daring Dress For 'First Night Out' In 14 Months

Elizabeth Hurley is trending right now for putting on quite the evening look as she excitedly announces she'd headed out for the "first time in 14 months." On Thursday, the 55-year-old model and actress updated her Instagram in rare video mode and showing off one stellar black dress as she announced she's going to the ballet. Liz, who has made COVID headlines for being hunkered down in Herefordshire, U.K., was hitting up London's Royal Albert Hall for her glitzy night out, and she definitely dressed to match.