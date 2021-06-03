Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Daring Dress For 'First Night Out' In 14 Months

Scroll for the video. Hurley has made headlines for saying she's been too afraid to grab essentials as she shelters with vulnerable individuals, more recently winding up in the news for confirming she's received her COVID vaccine.

The ex to Hugh Grant, who fronted media outlets all those years ago with "that" Versace dress, hadn't gone quite as bold, but with a plunging neckline, Liz's wrap-effect and slit black dress was turning heads. With glitter accents and matching strappy sandals, the dress also boasted a waist-flaunting finish.