Donald Trump 'Really Believes' He Will Be President In The Summer, Columnist Says

Amid reports that Donald Trump is telling people he will be reinstated as president this August, columnist Charles Cooke penned a piece for National Review warning that the real estate mogul truly believes this scenario will come to fruition.
"I can attest, from speaking to an array of different sources, that Donald Trump does indeed believe quite genuinely that he — along with former senators David Perdue and Martha McSally — will be 'reinstated' to office this summer after “audits” of the 2020 elections in Arizona, Georgia, and a handful of other states have been completed."