Donald Trump 'Really Believes' He Will Be President In The Summer, Columnist Says

Donald Trump 'Really Believes' He Will Be President In The Summer, Columnist Says

Donald Trump stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Amid reports that Donald Trump is telling people he will be reinstated as president this August, columnist Charles Cooke penned a piece for National Review warning that the real estate mogul truly believes this scenario will come to fruition.

"I can attest, from speaking to an array of different sources, that Donald Trump does indeed believe quite genuinely that he — along with former senators David Perdue and Martha McSally — will be 'reinstated' to office this summer after “audits” of the 2020 elections in Arizona, Georgia, and a handful of other states have been completed."

Trump Is Trying To Gin Up Support For His Plan

According to Cooke, Trump is trying to gain support for his reinstatement from politicians, journalists, and other influential figures.

The columnist warned against brushing off the severity of Trump's purported plan and asserted that he will use his attempt to be reinstated to see who is loyal to him ahead of the state and federal elections in 2022 and 2024.

"The scale of Trump’s delusion is quite startling," Cooke wrote.

The writer claimed Trump is rejecting reality, law, and the entire United States government.

There Are No Constitutional Grounds For Reinstatement

Cooke noted that the U.S. Constitution does not provide any means for reinstating a former president.

Th writer underlined that Democrat Joe Biden was deemed the winner of the 2020 election, and this victory was certified, meaning he is set to lead until 2024.

"We are talking here about cold, hard, neutral facts that obtain irrespective of one’s preferences; it is not too much to ask that the former head of the executive branch should understand them."

Nevertheless, Trump appears adament about maintaining that he won the election.

Trump Is Reportedly Telling People Of His Plans

Donald Trump speaks at the Stop the Steal rally on January 6.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman recently broke the news that Trump is telling people he will be reinstated in August.

The reporting comes as Trump faces possible indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s investigation.

The real estate mogul could also face legal trouble from Attorney General of New York Letitia James' probe.

Per Yahoo! News, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast that he was likely the inspiration for Trump's plan to be reinstated in August.

Lindell notably made similar claims of an August Trump reinstatement to the public.

Trump's Legal Trouble Could Harm His Plans

Trump's legal trouble could be a roadblock for his plans.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Justice Department official Andrew Weissmann claimed that Trump could be stuck in Florida if he is indicted in New York.

Elsewhere, Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, predicted that the former head of state will be indicted before the end of the summer.

If Cohen's prediction comes true, Trump would be significantly hindered from carrying out any plans to bolster support for another term in the White House.

