Salma Hayek Revives 'Good Old Days' With Gorgeous Snap

Scroll for the photo. Talk right now is very much about Salma's present, with 2021 bringing her superhero role alongside Amazon Prime Video flick Bliss and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

The Mexican, always a hit with her throwbacks, shared a boudoir-feel photo, one affording major glam vibes as she sat on a marbled bathroom ledge and amid gilt-frame mirrors and artwork. Hayek, with damp hair and holding up a white dress to her chest, sent out a golden tan and her ever-popular appeal.