Eminem's Daughter Revives '90s Bandanas In Spaghetti Straps

Hailie Jade smiles in a bandana
HailieJade/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is making big fashion news this week as she brings back the '90s and shouts out one of the decade's biggest trends. The only biological daughter to 48-year-old rapper Eminem has been making headlines for showing off both her style and her budding beauty blogger skills, with Hailie's latest Instagram share stunning her 2.1 million followers. The influencer, this year snagging herself a sweet deal with PUMA, was all smiles and floral bandana vibes, even rocking crochet and spaghetti-strap top. Check it out below.

All About The '90s

Hailie Jade in snow suit
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Hailie is herself a '90s child. Born in 1995, the social media star grew up amid the high-waisted jeans and baggy pants that are now so sought-after on Depop, and it looks like her outfit brought the house down.

Posting on Wednesday, Hailie opened with outdoor snaps as she sat on steps and backed by attractive greenery. HJ, with closed eyes and showing her gorgeous smile, flaunted perfect curls partly covered by a flowery bandana, also wearing a plunging and white crochet tank with knotted bust detailing.

Scroll For More Photos

Hailie Jade on steps in jacket
HailieJade/Instagram

Also wearing a denim jacket worn loose and off-the-shoulder, plus a pin-stripe pair of pants, Hailie offered a better view of her getup with a swipe right. Here, fans saw the flared pants with chunky and heeled black sandals as Hailie held a saddle bag and threw out a lil' lookin' back at it.

"'90s," HJ wrote with a cute emoji. Fans, who will forever mention the star's "Slim Shady" father, were quick to mention dad Eminem. See the comments below.

Those Eminem Comments

Hailie Jade in bandana and jacket
HailieJade/Instagram

Hailie was told: "Slim Shady did some good work," with another fan writing: "Father & daughter still rocking the 90s in 2021." The star, who does not feature her famous father on her Instagram, has nonetheless made headlines for seeing him "proud" of her. Hailie is a Michigan State University graduate, with a degree in psychology. While she has said her career plans aren't set in stone, it looks like the influencer gig is working out.

Scroll for her PUMA announcement.

Lands Brand Deal

In May, Hailie made headlines both for showing off her summer-ready bikini body and for snagging a sweet endorsement deal with sportswear giant PUMA. Taking to Instagram while wearing the brand's footwear, Hailie told fans:

"Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn't have much more room in my suitcase 😜 #pumapartner."

Rival brand Reebok is fronts by rapper Cardi B and actress Gal Gadot. PUMA is also fronted by "Rare" singer Selena Gomez.

