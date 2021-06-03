Eminem's Daughter Revives '90s Bandanas In Spaghetti Straps

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is making big fashion news this week as she brings back the '90s and shouts out one of the decade's biggest trends. The only biological daughter to 48-year-old rapper Eminem has been making headlines for showing off both her style and her budding beauty blogger skills, with Hailie's latest Instagram share stunning her 2.1 million followers. The influencer, this year snagging herself a sweet deal with PUMA, was all smiles and floral bandana vibes, even rocking crochet and spaghetti-strap top. Check it out below.