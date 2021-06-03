Spoilers For 'General Hospital': Cyrus Rages, Taggert Pulls A Bold Move

Spoilers promise juicy developments during Thursday's episode of General Hospital. Cyrus is holding Trina and Portia hostage and their loves ones are desperate to free them. The mobster is trying to get safe passage out of town, but he's not making much progress.

Cyrus was shot at the waterfront before he snuck into Portia's home. He demanded she provide medical help and is now trying to orchestrate a getaway. Jordan, Laura, and Curtis are on the scene and General Hospital spoilers suggest others will show up and demand to be involved.