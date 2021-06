With the improvements shown by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett this season, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster in the 2021 offseason. In a recent interview, veteran point guard Derrick Rose talked about his impending free agency and the Knicks. Though he remains unsure whether he will be re-signed by the Knicks or not, Rose revealed that New York "got big plans" in the 2021 free agency.

“You know how that goes, man, that’s not up to me,” Rose said, as quoted by Empire Sports Media. “That’s up to the front office. They got big plans. Who knows if I may be back. I don’t know. I’m going to let my agent and them talk about it. But it’s really not up to me at all. We’ll just leave it like that.