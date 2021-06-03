Hunter Biden Says Trump Attacks Were 'A Gift' To His Father

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden addressed former President Donald Trump's attacks on his family in a new interview.

Speaking on Donny Deutsch's podcast, Hunter Biden argued that Trump's attempts to make his drug addiction and business dealings an issue in the 2020 presidential campaign actually helped his father win, instead of damaging his chances.

Hunter Biden's personal issues and allegedly inappropriate ties with Ukrainian and Chinese oligarchs came under intense scrutiny during the 2020 campaign, but his father ultimately defeated Trump in an electoral landslide.